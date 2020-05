Thursday, 21 May 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

A test flight of an Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jet had triggered a sonic boom over the city on Wednesday aafternnon, sending its residents and officials into a tizzy, an official said. "It was a routine IAF test flight involving a supersonic profile, which took off from Bengaluru airport and flew in the allotted airspace... 👓 View full article