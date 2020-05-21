Esha Gupta opens up on her low phase post Jannat 2 and Raaz 3: 'I did not have a Godfather, I did not have anyone in this industry' [Exclusive]

Thursday, 21 May 2020 ( 1 day ago )

After beginning with a bang, courtesy films like Jannat 2 and Raaz 3D, Esha Gupta's career had hit a prolonged slump, before Rustom happened 4 years later, and then, Total Dhamaal, 3 more years after Rustom. In an exclusive Insta live chat with BollywoodLife , the actress elaborates on how she dealt with this phase and why it did not deter her. 👓 View full article

