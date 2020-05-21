Rahul Gandhi pays homage to father Rajiv, remembers him as true patriot, liberal
Thursday, 21 May 2020 () Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid homage to his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 29th death anniversary on Thursday saying, "he is proud to be the son of a true patriot".
Piyush Goyal says more trains will resume soon, bookings to open across 1.7 lakh centres across the country from Friday; India's post covid lockdown flight plan guidelines out, masks mandatory, no extra baggage, web check-in must among other things; Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to father and former PM...
MOS (IC) Ministry Power and New and Renewable Energy RK Singh on May 16 reacted on Rahul Gandhi's interaction with migrant labourers. He said, "Did he remember migrant labourers only after 50 days? Our..