Rahul Gandhi pays homage to father Rajiv, remembers him as true patriot, liberal

IndiaTimes Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid homage to his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 29th death anniversary on Thursday saying, "he is proud to be the son of a true patriot".
Railway Minister: More trains will resume to restore India to normalcy| Oneindia News

Railway Minister: More trains will resume to restore India to normalcy| Oneindia News

 Piyush Goyal says more trains will resume soon, bookings to open across 1.7 lakh centres across the country from Friday; India's post covid lockdown flight plan guidelines out, masks mandatory, no extra baggage, web check-in must among other things; Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to father and former PM...

