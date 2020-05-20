Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Samsung regains top position in India's feature phone market

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
Samsung was back on top of the feature phone category in 2019 in India with Jio in the second position. Jio boosted its market share on feature phone shipments to 38% in 2018, but that number dipped as the company was scrambling to put out a new product after its higher priced JioPhone 2 did not become a hit.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Autoblog Minute - Published
News video: Electric bike for urban commuting

Electric bike for urban commuting 01:21

 Electric bike for urban commuting. Rumble Air by Rumble Motors is a hand built electric bike. Designed for urban mobility and recreation enthusiasts. A 750W motor is powered by a 48V Samsung lithium-ion battery. There is an option of attaching dual batteries for added range. A single battery provides...

Related videos from verified sources

Johnny Depp hires Princess Diana's top lawyer for phone hacking battle [Video]

Johnny Depp hires Princess Diana's top lawyer for phone hacking battle

Johnny Depp has hired Princess Diana and Prince Harry's top lawyer to represent him in his phone hacking case against News Group Newspapers bosses in Britain.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published
The new Audi e-tron Sportback Design in Floret silver [Video]

The new Audi e-tron Sportback Design in Floret silver

"The future is electric" - Audi is staying consistently true to its strategic alignment by presenting the second model in its e-tron product line. The Audi e-tron Sportback is a dynamic SUV coupé..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:42Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this