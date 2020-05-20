Samsung regains top position in India's feature phone market
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 () Samsung was back on top of the feature phone category in 2019 in India with Jio in the second position. Jio boosted its market share on feature phone shipments to 38% in 2018, but that number dipped as the company was scrambling to put out a new product after its higher priced JioPhone 2 did not become a hit.
