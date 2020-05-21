Global  

Guidelines issued for domestic air travel: Here's how you would fly now

IndiaTimes Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
With domestic air travel all set to resume from May 25, but flying will not be the same experience as before. The government has come out with detailed guidelines to be followed by passengers and airport operators.
 The preparations are underway for operation of flights in Uttarakhand's Dehradun amid coronavirus lockdown 4.0. Jolly Grant Airport is all set for resumption of domestic air travel from May 25. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to airport operators...

