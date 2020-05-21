Shivling, carvings on sandstone found at Ram Janmabhoomi site: Temple trust Thursday, 21 May 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Hritik Maheshwari RT @HindustanTimes: Shivling, carvings on sandstone found at Ram Janmabhoomi site: Temple trust https://t.co/6e9DJ8xNb4 16 seconds ago BT RANJITH KUMAR RT @ANINewsUP: Debris being removed&land being levelled at Ram Janmabhoomi since past 10 days. Discovered pillar in debris of the structure… 4 minutes ago sushank RT @TOIIndiaNews: Shivling, carvings on sandstone found at Ram Janmabhoomi site: Temple trust https://t.co/SiVGpywnAu 6 minutes ago Sangam RT @WIONews: According to a statement, the land levelling work started at Ram Janmabhoomi after due permission from district authorities #… 11 minutes ago