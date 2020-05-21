Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ticket reservation counters to open at select railway stations from May 22

IndiaTimes Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
The railways will open its reservation counters at select stations for booking of only reserved tickets from May 22, the Railway Board said in an order on Thursday.It said it will also allow reservation of reserved tickets from common service centres (CSC) and through ticketing agents with effect from Friday.
Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Ticket booking counters to open from today, people gather outside 'Rail Reservation Centre' in Delhi

Ticket booking counters to open from today, people gather outside 'Rail Reservation Centre' in Delhi 02:06

 Indian Railways on May 21 announced that ticket reservation counters and Common Service Centers will be opened in a phased manner across the country from today onwards. People were seen standing outside 'Rail Reservation Centre' in Delhi on May 22. "We got information yesterday that railway counter...

Ticket counters reopen for public as Railways expands train services amid lockdown [Video]

Ticket counters reopen for public as Railways expands train services amid lockdown

Railway reservation is open for public in all classes of 230 trains connecting various stations in the country. Bookings are available online as well as through railway reservation counter. People were..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:27Published

Karnataka: railway ticket reservation counters open in select stations

Passenger Reservation (PRS) Counters at important Railway Stations across Karnataka resumed service from Friday after two months of shutdown followin
Hindu

Coronavirus outbreak: Indian Railways to open ticket booking counters from May 22

Following announcement by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday morning that ticket counters at select railway stations will open soon, the Indian Railways...
Mid-Day

