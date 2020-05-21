Ticket reservation counters to open at select railway stations from May 22
Thursday, 21 May 2020 () The railways will open its reservation counters at select stations for booking of only reserved tickets from May 22, the Railway Board said in an order on Thursday.It said it will also allow reservation of reserved tickets from common service centres (CSC) and through ticketing agents with effect from Friday.
