The FIR, registered under Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian...

Case filed against Sonia Gandhi for Congress tweet on PM-CARES Fund A case has been registered against Sonia Gandhi in Karnataka in connection with a tweet posted on the party's official handle alleging misuse of PM-CARES Fund,...

IndiaTimes 1 day ago