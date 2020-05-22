Global  

Tenet trailer: Christopher Nolan aims to ‘reverse the flow of time’ this time in the John David Washington and Robert Pattinson starrer

Friday, 22 May 2020
Christopher Nolan's Tenet features John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Nolan regular Michael Caine, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Kenneth Branagh, Dimple Kapadia, and Cl mence Po sy in key roles.
Video credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: TENET movie (2020)

TENET movie (2020) 02:51

 TENET movie trailer HD (2020) - Plot synopsis: Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” is an action epic evolving from the world of international espionage. Nolan wrote and directed the film, utilizing a mixture of IMAX® and 70mm film to bring the story to the screen. “Tenet” was filmed on location...

Tenet Trailer 2: Did you spot Dimple Kapadia in the promo?

Dimple Kapadia makes a blink-and-miss appearance in the second trailer of Christopher Nolan's Tenet. She is heard saying, "There will be people in the future who...
Mid-Day Also reported by •WorldNews

Watch: John David Washington Defines Black Excellence Taking Lead Role In New TENET Movie Trailer

Watch: John David Washington Defines Black Excellence Taking Lead Role In New TENET Movie TrailerHollywood superstar John David Washington is taking black excellence to the big screen this summer. The “Ballers” star leads the pack in the...
SOHH

