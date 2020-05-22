Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh declares his innocence on social media, requests people to stop targeting Shehnaaz and Shehbaz

Bollywood Life Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh has proclaimed that he is innocent on social media says he will accept death by hanging even if he is one per cent guilty in this sexual assault case
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Daily Punch: Shehnaaz Gill's Father Accused Of Rape

Daily Punch: Shehnaaz Gill's Father Accused Of Rape 03:57

 A complaint has been filed against Shehnaaz Gill's father accusing him of rape. Shehnaaz and her brother Shahbaz came to his defense saying he is innocent. Bahubali actor Rana Daggubati's wedding festivities have started with a Roka ceremony the pictures of which surfaced today. For more big...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Teenage entrepreneur sets up global business to support ill father [Video]

Teenage entrepreneur sets up global business to support ill father

A teenage entrepreneur is selling her home-made lip gloss all over the world and banking thousands of pounds, after starting a beauty business in the family lounge, in a bid to help her sick father...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published
Madcap dad goes viral with hilarious Tik Tok videos [Video]

Madcap dad goes viral with hilarious Tik Tok videos

A bus driver's hilarious Tik Tok videos to cheer people up in lockdown have gone viral. Dad-of-two Adam Wales, 41, has released more than 80 clips after taking up a challenge from his son in..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:54Published

Recent related news from verified sources

When Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh said that Sidharth Shukla woud remain unmarried if he betrayed his daughter and continued to fool around

Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh had once accused Sidharth Shukla of using women and had said that he would remain unmarried forever if he ever betrays...
Bollywood Life

Shehnaaz Gill's father, Santokh Singh Sukh, breaks silence; claims that CCTV footage proves he did not leave his house the whole day

Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh has spoken up saying that he was at home the whole day when the alleged incident took place. It seems the lady came to...
Bollywood Life


Tweets about this

FlipperPooja

shehnaaz ⭐(only +vevity) pooja❤️ RT @bollywood_life: Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh declares his innocence on social media, requests people to stop targeting She… 46 seconds ago

SunnyAg29349073

Sunny Agnihotri RT @mrkhbri: Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh declares his innocence on social media, requests people to stop targeting Shehnaaz a… 10 minutes ago

UmashankarSol01

Isolated Umashankar Solanki🚩 RT @Spotboye: Shocking! A rape case has been registered against Shehnaaz Gill’s father Santokh Singh aka Sukh Pradhan by Punjab Police, acc… 13 minutes ago

Spotboye

SpotboyE Shehnaaz Gill’s father responds to rape charges; says he was home all day and he has CCTV footage as proof.… https://t.co/e42ckDZqqF 17 minutes ago