Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh declares his innocence on social media, requests people to stop targeting Shehnaaz and Shehbaz
Friday, 22 May 2020 () Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh has proclaimed that he is innocent on social media says he will accept death by hanging even if he is one per cent guilty in this sexual assault case
A complaint has been filed against Shehnaaz Gill's father accusing him of rape. Shehnaaz and her brother Shahbaz came to his defense saying he is innocent.