Sohan Singh Thakur RT @dna: TN: Former DMK General Secretary Duraisamy joins BJP https://t.co/6bCStKXB5j 4 minutes ago

DNA TN: Former DMK General Secretary Duraisamy joins BJP https://t.co/6bCStKXB5j 24 minutes ago

V Shankar RT @Indsamachar: Former DMK deputy general secretary V P Duraisamy joined BJP on Friday. He joined the party at Tamil Nadu BJP unit headqua… 31 minutes ago

j RT @Teekkayy: Former deputy general secretary of DMK V.P. Duraisamy joins the BJP, a day after he was removed from his post in the DMK. @TH… 2 hours ago

Rana Bardhan,Assom RT @kktotlani: Latest: Former Assembly Deputy Speaker and ex-DMK MLA, V.P. Duraisamy, who was sacked from the post of deputy general secret… 2 hours ago

Totlani Krishan Latest: Former Assembly Deputy Speaker and ex-DMK MLA, V.P. Duraisamy, who was sacked from the post of deputy gener… https://t.co/o36QqtKKyB 3 hours ago

IndSamachar News Former DMK deputy general secretary #VPDuraisamy joined #BJP on Friday. He joined the party at it Tamil Nadu unit h… https://t.co/SJI6TRJlKO 3 hours ago