Harsh Vardhan takes charge as WHO Executive Board chairman

IndiaTimes Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan, who is at the forefront of India's battle against Covid-19 pandemic, took charge as the chairman of the 34-member WHO Executive Board on Friday, officials said. Vardhan, who succeeded Dr Hiroki Nakatani from Japan, offered his condolences at the loss of lives due to the cooronavirus pandemic across the globe.
Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Harsh Vardhan takes charge as Chairman of WHO Executive Board

Harsh Vardhan takes charge as Chairman of WHO Executive Board 01:31

 Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan took charge as the chairman of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Executive Board. The 147th Executive Board meeting of the WHO held on May 22. Executive Board is composed of 34 technically qualified individuals in field of health. Functions of Executive Board...

