Harsh Vardhan takes charge as WHO Executive Board chairman
Friday, 22 May 2020 () Union health minister Harsh Vardhan, who is at the forefront of India's battle against Covid-19 pandemic, took charge as the chairman of the 34-member WHO Executive Board on Friday, officials said. Vardhan, who succeeded Dr Hiroki Nakatani from Japan, offered his condolences at the loss of lives due to the cooronavirus pandemic across the globe.
Health Minister Harsh Vardhan is set to take over as the chair of the WHO Executive Board.