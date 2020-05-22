Harsh Vardhan takes charge as WHO Executive Board chairman

Friday, 22 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan , who is at the forefront of India's battle against Covid-19 pandemic, took charge as the chairman of the 34-member WHO Executive Board on Friday, officials said. Vardhan, who succeeded Dr Hiroki Nakatani from Japan, offered his condolences at the loss of lives due to the cooronavirus pandemic across the globe. 👓 View full article

