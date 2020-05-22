Economic devastation if poor, MSMEs not supported urgently: Rahul Gandhi
Friday, 22 May 2020 () Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said there would be an "economic devastation" if the poor were not helped urgently with cash and free rations and if MSMEs were not supported by the government. Addressing a meeting of opposition parties, he also asked why the lockdown was being eased when the coronavirus cases were still rising.
