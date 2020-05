Bihar girl cycling 1,200 km with father impresses Ivanka Trump Saturday, 23 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The news of a 15-year-old girl Jyoti Kumari taking her injured father to home in Bihar's Darbhanga -- 1,200 km from Gurugram, on a bicycle during the lockdown, has impressed US President Donald Trump's daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump. Praising Jyoti, Ivanka on Friday shared the news on Twitter and said the "beautiful feat of... 👓 View full article

