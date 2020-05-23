Global  

Migrant workers crisis: Railway Board divert Shramik trains routes to ease congestion

Mid-Day Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
In a bid to ease the heavy congestions of Shramik special trains heading towards Uttar Pradesh, the railway board has decided to divert these trains to travel extra 500 kilometres, the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Mumbai Central told mid-day.

Gorakhpur-bound Shramik Special train had left Vasai Road station on May 21 but...
Credit: ANI - Published
News video: COVID-19: Migrant workers swamp TN's Sundarapuram to collect passes for 'Shramik' trains

COVID-19: Migrant workers swamp TN's Sundarapuram to collect passes for 'Shramik' trains 01:28

 The foremost norm to combat COVID-19 pandemic-social distancing-gone for a toss in Tamil Nadu, where migrant workers gathered in large numbers in Coimbatore's Sundarapuram to collect 'shramik special' train passes to return to their hometowns amid lockdown. The migrant workers came to the city for...

Recent related news from verified sources

Three more trains leave Coimbatore

As part of the efforts of sending the migrant workers to their hometowns, three more Shramik special trains were operated from the Coimbatore Junction
Hindu

In next 10 days, 36 lakh migrants will travel on Shramik Special trains: Railway Board chairman


Indian Express


