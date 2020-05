Saturday, 23 May 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Congress leader Pawan Khera said that on April 4, Gujarat CM Rupani inaugurated 'Dhaman-1' at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital. He said the "so-called ventilator" made by HLL Lifecare - a GOI PSU, got 5,000 orders from other states as well. However, on 15 May, the hospital wrote to the govt asking for more ventilators as they said that Dhaman-1 does not work on patients.