Rahul Gandhi doing 'politics of misery' over migrants issue: BJP

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Rahul Gandhi making Shiv Sena a scapegoat in Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis



After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appeared to distance the party from its government ally Shiv Sena in Maharashtra over the handling of coronavirus in the state, Leader of Opposition in the state.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:12 Published 11 hours ago Rahul Gandhi corners Modi Govt, seeks transparency on border dispute in Nepal and Ladakh|Oneindia



Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged the government to come clean on the border standoff with China, saying there should be transparency on the issue. He said What we would like to.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:11 Published 16 hours ago

Tweets about this