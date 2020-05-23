Rahul Gandhi doing 'politics of misery' over migrants issue: BJP
Saturday, 23 May 2020 () The BJP on Saturday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of doing "politics of misery" over the issue of migrants, claiming that his party did nothing to help them in states where it is in power. Rahul Gandhi has been "indulging in camera politics". He is visiting and speaking to migrants in non-Congress ruled state not with the intention of giving them relief but to indulge in politics of misery, he added.
