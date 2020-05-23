Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rahul Gandhi doing 'politics of misery' over migrants issue: BJP

IndiaTimes Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
The BJP on Saturday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of doing "politics of misery" over the issue of migrants, claiming that his party did nothing to help them in states where it is in power. Rahul Gandhi has been "indulging in camera politics". He is visiting and speaking to migrants in non-Congress ruled state not with the intention of giving them relief but to indulge in politics of misery, he added.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Rahul Gandhi demands transparency on faceoff with China & ties with Nepal

Rahul Gandhi demands transparency on faceoff with China & ties with Nepal 02:22

 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said government should give clarity on the standoff with China and border issue with Nepal. “What we would like to see is some more transparency on what is going on. It becomes difficult for us to have a position without understanding the facts. I think the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Rahul Gandhi making Shiv Sena a scapegoat in Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis [Video]

Rahul Gandhi making Shiv Sena a scapegoat in Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis

After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appeared to distance the party from its government ally Shiv Sena in Maharashtra over the handling of coronavirus in the state, Leader of Opposition in the state..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:12Published
Rahul Gandhi corners Modi Govt, seeks transparency on border dispute in Nepal and Ladakh|Oneindia [Video]

Rahul Gandhi corners Modi Govt, seeks transparency on border dispute in Nepal and Ladakh|Oneindia

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged the government to come clean on the border standoff with China, saying there should be transparency on the issue. He said What we would like to..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:11Published

Tweets about this