Delhi govt again faces charge of 'under-reporting' COVID-19 deaths; Toll nearly 3 times, allege MCD leaders

IndiaTimes Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
There is a "massive discrepancy" between the Covid-19 death toll recorded from cremation and burial sites in the national capital, and the number reported by the Delhi government, senior leaders of BJP-ruled civic bodies alleged on Saturday. Delhi has faced flak earlier when a number of deaths reported by hospitals were noted to be higher than health bulletin figures.
