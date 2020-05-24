|
Fanaa director Kunal Kohli loses maternal aunt to COVID-19
Kunal Kohli who has directed films like Hum Tum and Fannaa has lost his aunt to COVID-19, and says he is heartbroken that the whole family cant get together to grieve the loss.
