Fanaa director Kunal Kohli loses maternal aunt to COVID-19

Bollywood Life Sunday, 24 May 2020 ()
Kunal Kohli who has directed films like Hum Tum and Fannaa has lost his aunt to COVID-19, and says he is heartbroken that the whole family cant get together to grieve the loss.
