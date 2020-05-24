It was wrong to impose lockdown suddenly: Uddhav Thackeray
Sunday, 24 May 2020 () Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said it was wrong to impose the lockdown suddenly and now it cannot be lifted all at once. Amid the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, Thackeray also said there was a need to be extra cautious during the upcoming monsoon.
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on May 18 visited Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA)'s 1,000 bed temporary COVID-19 hospital made at Bandra Kurla Complex..
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on May 18 took oath as a Member of Legislative Council. This is the first time that Thackeray has become a member of the state legislature. Uddhav Thackeray..