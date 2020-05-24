Global  

It was wrong to impose lockdown suddenly: Uddhav Thackeray

IndiaTimes Sunday, 24 May 2020 ()
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said it was wrong to impose the lockdown suddenly and now it cannot be lifted all at once. Amid the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, Thackeray also said there was a need to be extra cautious during the upcoming monsoon.
