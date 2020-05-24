After Congress, now CPM attacks Himachal Pradesh govt on corruption issue



Related videos from verified sources 'Put BJP flag over buses arranged for migrant workers, but let them run': Priyanka Gandhi



General Secretary of Congress party, Priyanka Gandhi urged Uttar Pradesh government to give permit to the buses arranged for migrant workers. Congress leader said that if Uttar Pradesh government wants.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:20 Published 1 week ago UP govt doing petty politics: Sachin Pilot on Yogi administration not allowing Congress buses for migrants



The Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot, questioned Uttar Pradesh government's intention for not allowing bus service arranged by congress party for migrant workers. While taking to ANI,.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:32 Published 1 week ago You Might Like

Tweets about this