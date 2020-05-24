Global  

After Congress, now CPM attacks Himachal Pradesh govt on corruption issue

IndiaTimes Sunday, 24 May 2020 ()
After Congress, now the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) has mounted attack on chief minister Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government in Himachal Pradesh on the issue of alleged scam in the health department in which director health services has already been arrested by the state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau.
