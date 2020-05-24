Firing from AK-47 by singer Sidhu Moosewala: Cops file for bail, singer still on the run Sunday, 24 May 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

While four of the five cops booked by the Sangrur and Barnala police for taking Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala to Badbar police firing range in Barnala district and allowing him to use an AK-47 automatic weapon to fire a few shots after allowing him to use his personal 9mm pistol at the Ladda Kothi firing range in Sangrur have now applied for anticipatory bail before a Sangrur court while the singer himself is still on the run. 👓 View full article

