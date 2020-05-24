Global  

Haryana: Three Shramik special trains leave for Bihar with around 4,700 labourers from Yamunanagar

IndiaTimes Sunday, 24 May 2020 ()
In a big relief to Bihar migrant labourers, who had been staying at shelter homes in Yamunanagar district, a total of three Shramik special trains carrying around 4,700 passengers departed for Barauni, Muzaffarpur, and Katihar districts in Bihar from Jagadhri-Yamunanagar at 12.15 pm, 4.20 pm, and 6 pm respectively on Sunday.
Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Around 13,54,000 people have returned to UP: Home Secy

Around 13,54,000 people have returned to UP: Home Secy 01:41

 Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi, while addressing the media on May 23, talked about 'shramik' special trains that have brought migrant workers to the state. He informed that around 13,54,000 people in more than 1,018 'shramik' special trains have returned to the state...

