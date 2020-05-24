Haryana: Three Shramik special trains leave for Bihar with around 4,700 labourers from Yamunanagar
Sunday, 24 May 2020 () In a big relief to Bihar migrant labourers, who had been staying at shelter homes in Yamunanagar district, a total of three Shramik special trains carrying around 4,700 passengers departed for Barauni, Muzaffarpur, and Katihar districts in Bihar from Jagadhri-Yamunanagar at 12.15 pm, 4.20 pm, and 6 pm respectively on Sunday.
