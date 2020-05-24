Global  

Coronavirus outbreak: 37 lakh passengers travel in over 2,800 Shramik special trains, says Railway Ministry

Mid-Day Sunday, 24 May 2020 ()
Indian Railway has run over 2,813 Shramik Special trains carrying over 37 lakh passengers, till 10 am on Saturday, informed Ministry of Railways. In a press statement, Ministry of Railways said that nearly 60 per cent trains originated from Gujarat, Maharashtra and Punjab and are majorly destined for Uttar Pradesh and...
Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Aviation Ministry may try to restart international flights by August | Oneindia News

Aviation Ministry may try to restart international flights by August | Oneindia News 02:54

 Over 40 lakh migrants have been ferried back to their hometowns aboard shramik special trains, 80% of them were bound to Bihar and UP; Civil Aviation minister Hardeep Puri says India may try to restart international passenger flights by August; Rahul Gandhi shares video of his latest interaction with...

