Coronavirus outbreak: 37 lakh passengers travel in over 2,800 Shramik special trains, says Railway Ministry
Sunday, 24 May 2020 () Indian Railway has run over 2,813 Shramik Special trains carrying over 37 lakh passengers, till 10 am on Saturday, informed Ministry of Railways. In a press statement, Ministry of Railways said that nearly 60 per cent trains originated from Gujarat, Maharashtra and Punjab and are majorly destined for Uttar Pradesh and...
Over 40 lakh migrants have been ferried back to their hometowns aboard shramik special trains, 80% of them were bound to Bihar and UP; Civil Aviation minister Hardeep Puri says India may try to restart international passenger flights by August; Rahul Gandhi shares video of his latest interaction with...
Actor Sonu Sood, who is known for his roles in films like 'Simmba' and 'Dabangg', arranged safe road travel for the migrants to help them reach their respective homes on May 24. He has sent over 12,000..