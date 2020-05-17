Centres issues guidelines for domestic air travel; here's what you need to do

Domestic flights to resume: Everything you need to know about SOPs, fares | Oneindia NewsDomestic civil aviation operations will resume in a caliberated manner from May 25th. Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced a new fare structure to make air travel more affordable...
Nationwide lockdown extended till May 31In the wake of rising cases of coronavirus, nationwide lockdown extended till May 31. Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued new guidelines for lockdown 4.0. According to new guidelines, all cinema..