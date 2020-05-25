Global  

Covid-19: Maharashtra calls for doctors from Kerala, denies shortage

IndiaTimes Monday, 25 May 2020
As Covid-19 cases continue to surge in the city and state, Maharashtra’s medical education department has sent a plea to the Kerala government, whose success story has drawn praise world-wide, for specialist doctors and nurses. In a letter to Kerala health minister KK Shailaja on Saturday, the state has sought 50 specialist doctors and 100 nurses to manage the 600-bed Covid Care Centre coming up at Mahalaxmi Race Course.
