COVID-19 lockdown: Domestic flights resume after two months

On day 62 of the countrywide lockdown, India has lifted restrictions on domestic flights. Although limited airports and number of flights are operating, it is a relief for this hard-hit sector where passenger services had been suspended for 2 months. Here is a look at the guidelines for flying issued...
India registered the biggest-single day jump in the number of coronavirus cases as 6,767 new patients were reported in the last 24 hours. This is the third consecutive day that India has reported more..
Data from Johns Hopkins University show that the total number of cases in India has surpassed that of Iran and now has the 10th highest number of confirmed cases... Hindu Also reported by •Mid-Day •Reuters India •BBC News •Reuters •IndiaTimes
Airlines should stick to ticket price guidelines issued by India's civil aviation ministry when they restart some domestic flights, two months after air travel... Reuters India Also reported by •BBC News
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Møhâmmêđ Ñājmūđđîñ RT @firstpost: As #India resumed domestic passenger flights in a graded manner on Monday, hundreds of people reached the Indira Gandhi Inte… 44 seconds ago