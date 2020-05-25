Global  

COVID-19 lockdown: Domestic flights resume after two months

Mid-Day Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
Domestic passenger flights resumed in India after a gap of two months and the country will see around 600 services on Monday, officials said.

The Delhi airport saw its first departure at 4.45 am to Pune while Mumbai airport's first departure was at 6.45 am to Patna, the officials said. Scheduled commercial passenger flights...
Credit: Oneindia
News video: Day 62: Guidelines for domestic flight passengers from different states | Oneindia News

Day 62: Guidelines for domestic flight passengers from different states | Oneindia News 04:40

 On day 62 of the countrywide lockdown, India has lifted restrictions on domestic flights. Although limited airports and number of flights are operating, it is a relief for this hard-hit sector where passenger services had been suspended for 2 months. Here is a look at the guidelines for flying issued...

Biggest single day spike in Coronavirus cases, 6,767 cases recorded in 24 hours | Oneindia News [Video]

Biggest single day spike in Coronavirus cases, 6,767 cases recorded in 24 hours | Oneindia News

India registered the biggest-single day jump in the number of coronavirus cases as 6,767 new patients were reported in the last 24 hours. This is the third consecutive day that India has reported more..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:51
Imphal airport all set for flyers [Video]

Imphal airport all set for flyers

The Imphal Airport authorities are all set to attend their domestic flyers. Touch free document checking, sanitization box for luggages are being set up to ensure social distancing norms among..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:39

Coronavirus India lockdown Day 62 live updates | Domestic flights resume after two months

Data from Johns Hopkins University show that the total number of cases in India has surpassed that of Iran and now has the 10th highest number of confirmed cases...
Airlines to follow ticket price rules as India resumes some flights

Airlines should stick to ticket price guidelines issued by India's civil aviation ministry when they restart some domestic flights, two months after air travel...
