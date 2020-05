Related videos from verified sources North India reels under heat wave



North Indian states are witnessing a high rise in mercury during summers. Delhiites are facing a tough time beating the heat. People in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur are suggested not to go out in the sun... Credit: ANI Duration: 02:30 Published 19 hours ago Social distance? UK's Southend beach packed with thousands of sunseekers



This is Southend seafront on Wednesday afternoon (May 20), as temperatures hit 25 degrees Celsius (77 degrees Fahrenheit). The seafront car parks were nearly full with visitors who have come for a.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:36 Published 5 days ago You Might Like

Tweets about this