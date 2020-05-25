Global  

Raj Thackeray to Maharashtra government: Permit entry only to bonafide migrants

Mid-Day Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray on Monday demanded that in future, the state government must permit entry only to bonafide migrants from other states. He said that henceforth, when migrants enter the state, they must be registered, and their full personal details and identification papers should be submitted to...
