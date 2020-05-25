Raj Thackeray to Maharashtra government: Permit entry only to bonafide migrants
Monday, 25 May 2020 () Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray on Monday demanded that in future, the state government must permit entry only to bonafide migrants from other states. He said that henceforth, when migrants enter the state, they must be registered, and their full personal details and identification papers should be submitted to...
Reviewing the lockdown and movement of migrant workers in the high-level meeting, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that after the strong demand of the State Government, the Central Government has given..
THE UNION GOVERNMENT ON SUNDAY FIRMLY REMINDED STATE GOVERNMENTS THAT THE ONUS TO ENSURE THAT THEIR BOUNDARIES ARE SEALED WAS THEIRS AND THEY SHOULD NOT ALLOW THE MIGRANT WORKFORCE TO CROSS BORDERS AND..
