COVID-19 situation in Delhi under control, no unusual rise in cases due to relaxations: Kejriwal



Related videos from verified sources Autos, cycle-rickshaws, buses to run in Delhi with limited passengers: CM Kejriwal



Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal informed about new relaxations on transportation to be followed in national capital in fourth phase of lockdown. He said, "Carpooling or car-sharing will not be.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:56 Published 2 weeks ago ‘Most people don’t want…’: Kejriwal on Delhi’s suggestions over lockdown



Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal spoke on relaxations after lockdown 3.0 ends. Kejrwal had asked for people’s suggestions for relaxations during lockdown 4.0. The Delhi CM said most people.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:24 Published 2 weeks ago You Might Like

Tweets about this