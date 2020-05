'Have to ensure medicine supply across country': Sadananda Gowda on why he skipped quarantine Monday, 25 May 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

After facing flak from the opposition for skipping quarantine rules to contain Covid-19 spread, Union minister Sadananda Gowda on Monday said there are certain exemption clauses for those who hold certain responsible posts. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this