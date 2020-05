Livemint The boy was among those who arrived from Delhi as domestic air services resumed after two months of covid-19 lockdo… https://t.co/A5o9drpEQ7 18 minutes ago Outlook Magazine 5-year-old Vihaan Sharma, flew back to Bengaluru alone on Monday after being stuck in Delhi for two months with his… https://t.co/NzbbVZM5eK 2 hours ago Vineet Gupta RT @TheStatesmanLtd: The 5-year-old Vihaan Sharma went to his grandparents’ home in Delhi for few days but due to lockdown, resulting in cl… 3 hours ago The Statesman The 5-year-old Vihaan Sharma went to his grandparents’ home in Delhi for few days but due to lockdown, resulting in… https://t.co/HlKf1AcLnD 4 hours ago Dibyajyoti Panda RT @Oneindia: Five-year-old Vihaan Sharma travelled alone from Delhi, and met his anxious mother at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Ai… 5 hours ago Oneindia News Five-year-old Vihaan Sharma travelled alone from Delhi, and met his anxious mother at Bengaluru's Kempegowda Intern… https://t.co/DjMO8Lfv2p 5 hours ago India.com He was stuck in Delhi due to COVID-19 lockdown https://t.co/5ed0CJKi2R 6 hours ago Henry Lloyd-Hughes RT @deldridgewriter: I am still so cross this morning. On Wednesday I saw my 8 year old son for the first time in 9 weeks. Children of sepa… 20 hours ago