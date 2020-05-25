Husband, wife shot dead, son succumbs to injuries after unidentified gunmen open fire in Bihar's Gopalganj
Monday, 25 May 2020 () A husband-wife duo were killed on the spot and one of their sons succumbed to injuries during treatment after unidentified gunmen opened fire on the family at their home in Hathua area of Gopalganj on Sunday, police said.
A furious wife severed her husband's fingers with a knife after he allegedly returned home drunk and tried to have s e x with her.
Kaew Pasotiyoung, 56, said she was sleeping when she heard husband, Supapol, 52, stumble into the home in Chonburi, eastern Thailand, last Friday (May 21).
He...