Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Husband, wife shot dead, son succumbs to injuries after unidentified gunmen open fire in Bihar's Gopalganj

IndiaTimes Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
A husband-wife duo were killed on the spot and one of their sons succumbed to injuries during treatment after unidentified gunmen opened fire on the family at their home in Hathua area of Gopalganj on Sunday, police said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Furious wife chops husband's fingers after 'returning home drunk and trying to have s e x with her'

Furious wife chops husband's fingers after 'returning home drunk and trying to have s e x with her' 01:16

 A furious wife severed her husband's fingers with a knife after he allegedly returned home drunk and tried to have s e x with her. Kaew Pasotiyoung, 56, said she was sleeping when she heard husband, Supapol, 52, stumble into the home in Chonburi, eastern Thailand, last Friday (May 21). He...

Related videos from verified sources

PTM leader Arif Wazir shot dead in Wana [Video]

PTM leader Arif Wazir shot dead in Wana

Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader Arif Wazir died on Saturday in a hospital here after he sustained bullet injuries. Wazir, who got out from jail on bail around a month back, got injured after..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:23Published
Husband's prank attempt goes hilariously wrong [Video]

Husband's prank attempt goes hilariously wrong

A husband uploaded a TikTok of him attempting to prank his wife — except it doesn’t go the way he planned at all. In the first half of the video, there’s a clip of a successful execution of the..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:04Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this