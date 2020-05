BJP MP Narayan Rane wants Maharashtra Governor to recommend President’s rule in state Monday, 25 May 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

“The state government has proved incapable of handling the crisis be it testing, hospital management, distribution of food grains.... the bureaucracy does not heed the orders of the government. The situation is completely out of control and is only worsening,” said Rane. 👓 View full article

