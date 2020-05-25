Assam vegetable seller lynched; two arrested Monday, 25 May 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Police on Monday arrested two persons allegedly involved in beating to death a labourer of Emami Limited’s Assam plant at Pacharia in Kamrup district. The deceased, Sanatan Deka (38), had started selling vegetables after his factory temporarily shut down due to the lockdown on Friday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video credit: ANI - Published 1 day ago Two smugglers arrested in Assam's Chirang, rare species recovered 01:42 Assam Police in Chirang arrested two smugglers on May 27 and rescued rare species of owls, hill turtles and golden monkeys from their possession. Due to bad weather, rare species are coming out of the forest. Later, all these rare species will be handed over to the forest department of Guwahati. You Might Like

Tweets about this