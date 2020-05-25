Global  

Assam vegetable seller lynched; two arrested

IndiaTimes Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
Police on Monday arrested two persons allegedly involved in beating to death a labourer of Emami Limited’s Assam plant at Pacharia in Kamrup district. The deceased, Sanatan Deka (38), had started selling vegetables after his factory temporarily shut down due to the lockdown on Friday.
