Coronavirus outbreak: 22-floor vacant MHADA building in Mumbai now COVID-19 hospital

Mid-Day Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
In a first, a Maharashtra Housing & Area Development Authority (MHADA) vacant multi-storied building in south Mumbai has been converted into a Covid-19 hospital, an official said here on Monday.



The 22-storey building, a slum rehabilitation project, is located in the MP Mills Compound, Tardeo, in which 70 1-BHK flats have...
