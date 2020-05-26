Coronavirus outbreak: 22-floor vacant MHADA building in Mumbai now COVID-19 hospital
Tuesday, 26 May 2020 () In a first, a Maharashtra Housing & Area Development Authority (MHADA) vacant multi-storied building in south Mumbai has been converted into a Covid-19 hospital, an official said here on Monday.
The 22-storey building, a slum rehabilitation project, is located in the MP Mills Compound, Tardeo, in which 70 1-BHK flats have...
A 73-year-old woman returned home after getting recovered from COVID-19 in Mumbai. She was discharged from hospital on May 20. She encouraged people to fight against the deadly virus and said, "Corona se darna nhi hain, ladna hain," "She has no comorbidities and the only risk factor was her age. She...