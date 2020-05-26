Coronavirus outbreak: 22-floor vacant MHADA building in Mumbai now COVID-19 hospital



Related videos from verified sources 'Revenues are way down': Colorado hospital CEO talks about the hidden financial effects of COVID-19



They prepared for the worst and hoped for the best, and that was exactly what they got. That's what Maureen Tarrant said about Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center and Rocky Mountain Hospital for.. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 01:53 Published 1 week ago Covid: 250 Maharashtra cops infected; commissioner visits temporary hospital



Around 250 police personnel have tested positive for Covid-19 in Mumbai. The number of symptomatic cases is very low and none of them are in ICUs. Cops who have tested positive will be kept in a new.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:36 Published 3 weeks ago You Might Like

Tweets about this