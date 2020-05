Related news from verified sources Malayalam film actor Tovino Thomas' Minnal Murali set, resembling a church, vandalised by Hindutva group Hari Palode, general secretary of the right-wing outfit Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad (AHP), claimed responsibility for the attack in a Facebook post, where he...

Bollywood Life 14 hours ago



Tovino Thomas hits out at ‘religious fanatics’ for destroying the church set of his film ‘Minnal Murali’ The members of Antharashtra Hindu Parishad (AHP) and Bajrang Dal claimed responsibility for the vandalism, with Kerala CM promising that action will be taken...

Hindu 22 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this