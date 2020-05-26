Global  

Yogi's plan for permission from state to hire local workers 'absurd': Rahul Gandhi

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
A day after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that no state can take manpower from Uttar Pradesh without his government's permission, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that this is "absolutely absurd" and added that these people are not his personal property.​
