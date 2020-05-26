Yogi's plan for permission from state to hire local workers 'absurd': Rahul Gandhi
Tuesday, 26 May 2020 () A day after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that no state can take manpower from Uttar Pradesh without his government's permission, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that this is "absolutely absurd" and added that these people are not his personal property.
After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appeared to distance the party from its government ally Shiv Sena in Maharashtra over the handling of coronavirus in the state, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, on May 26 said the former Congress chief is making Shiv Sena a scapegoat by...
The Supreme Court, taking note of "problems and miseries" of migrant labourers stranded by the coronavirus lockdown across the country, asked the centre and states to list steps taken by them and said..
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi responded to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's 'dramebaazi' jibe at him for meeting migrant labourers. He said that he would carry the bags of the migrant labourers if..
