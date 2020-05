CAG takes up audit of Ayushman Bharat Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ( 5 days ago )

The Comptroller and Auditor General has taken up audit of the government’s flagship health scheme Ayushman Bharat that promises to provide health cover to the poor and vulnerable population. The scheme has so far insured more than 10 crore poor households in the country, covering a population of at least 50 crore under the universal health umbrella. 👓 View full article

