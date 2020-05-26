India's top military brass meets PM Modi amid escalating border tension with China
Tuesday, 26 May 2020 () In the midst of escalating border tension between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a meeting with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and the three service chiefs with a focus on bolstering India's military preparedness to deal with external security challenges, government sources said.
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged the government to come clean on the border standoff with China, saying there should be transparency on the issue. He said What we would like to see is some more transparency on what is going on. It becomes difficult for us to have a position...