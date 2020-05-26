Global  

12 cops from Gurugram Police test positive for Covid-19

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
Twelve cops from Gurugram Police tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. Police is doing contact tracing and so far samples of around 35 policemen have been collected, all from Udyog Vihar police station. All the policemen were on duty at Kapashera Delhi-Gurugram border.
