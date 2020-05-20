With highest one-day spike of 97, Maharashtra COVID-19 death toll rises to 1,792

‘Not hiding Covid deaths’: Delhi Health Minister on deaths in suspected casesDelhi’s Health Minister Satyendar Jain said no Covid-19 deaths have been missing from the records in the capital. Jain was speaking on the deaths in suspected Covid-19 patients. “We are not hiding..
Coronavirus Lockdown: Domestic flight operations to resume from 25th May | Oneindia NewsDomestic civil aviation operations will recommence in a calibrated manner from Monday 25th May 2020. All airports and air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations from 25th. Cyclonic..
Tat Tvam Asi RT @dna: With highest one-day spike of 97, Maharashtra death toll rises to 1,792
.
.
.
Live Updates: https://t.co/mIemQOvlxz
#coronavirusin… 54 minutes ago
Amol RT @dna: Maharashtra update:
Total cases: 54,758 (new cases 2,091)
Death toll: 1,792 (97 deaths today)
Discharged: 16,954
Active cases:… 1 hour ago
DNA Mumbai update:
Total cases: 32,974 (new cases 1,002)
Death toll: 1,065 (39 deaths today)
.
.
.
Live Updates:… https://t.co/uZxS2WpWZB 1 hour ago
DNA Maharashtra update:
Total cases: 54,758 (new cases 2,091)
Death toll: 1,792 (97 deaths today)
Discharged: 16,954… https://t.co/4Q9whucZUL 1 hour ago
DNA With highest one-day spike of 97, Maharashtra death toll rises to 1,792
.
.
.
Live Updates: https://t.co/mIemQOvlxz… https://t.co/KTLVMjwlHd 1 hour ago
peace lover RT @RanaAyyub: In Its Highest One-day Spike Till Date, Maharashtra has now recorded 45 thousand cases with Mumbai alone accounting for 28 t… 2 days ago
Somesh RT @AmithaBala: Highest single-day spike with 3041 new cases in #Maharashtra. Total tally crosses 50K. #covid19 https://t.co/V6zWcTBB7U 2 days ago
INDIAN + HINDU 🇮🇳🇮🇳 RT @tweet_163: #Maharashtra crosses 50,000-mark with 3,041 Covid-19 cases highest one day spike so far. It also reported 58 deaths , of th… 2 days ago