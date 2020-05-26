Global  

Natkhat: Vidya Balan aces the look of a rural woman from the first look of her film as an actor-producer

Bollywood Life Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
Vidya Balan has unveiled the first look of Natkhat. This is her first short film both as an actor and producer. Vidya Balan will also be seen in Shakuntala Devi
