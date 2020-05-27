Global  

Karnataka: Woman sells 5-day-old baby boy for Rs 5,000 in Davanagere

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
A woman allegedly sold her five-day-old baby boy to two siblings from Davanagere for Rs 5,000 on Tuesday in connivance with a hospital employee, according to police.
