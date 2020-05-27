Global  

Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his 56th death anniversary and recalled him as "a brave freedom fighter and the architect of modern India".
