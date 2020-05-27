Global  

Corona Virus trailer: Ram Gopal Varma's movie depicts horrors of the pandemic

Bollywood Life Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
Ram Gopal Varma has shot this film called Corona Virus that narrates the horrors of having stuck in a pandemic with a lockdown situation that adds to the panic and anxiety. Have a look at Ram Gopal Varma's Telugu film Corona Virus here:
