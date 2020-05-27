Expatriates unable to afford flight fares: Kerala HC asks central govt to act Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Justice Anu Sivaraman issued the directive after considering a petition (WP-C No. 9977/2020) filed by Jisha Prajith of Kozhikode and three others through advocate P Chandrasekhar. Contending that their husbands are unable to afford flight fares to return, they had sought a court directive to the central government to utilize Indian Community Welfare Fund (ICWF) to provide flight tickets to expatriates who wish to return but are unable to afford tickets. 👓 View full article

