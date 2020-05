Related videos from verified sources Covid-19 | Goa hits zero cases; Telangana extends lockdown: Top 10 updates



From Goa announcing that all its Covid-19 patients had recovered, to Telangana extending the lockdown beyond May 3 - here are the top 10 updates regarding the pandemic sweeping the globe. The Covid.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:49 Published on April 19, 2020

Related news from verified sources Coronavirus outbreak: May evolve separate SOP for Maharashtra returnees, says Goa CM Goa may formulate a separate standard operating procedure (SOP) for incoming travellers from Maharashtra, because 90 per cent of the state's 48 active COVID-19...

Mid-Day 23 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this