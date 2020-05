Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria flew a Tejas single-seater light combat aircraft at the Sulur air force station on Wednesday. Officials said Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria, who worked with the team that developed the Tejas jet, flew the aircraft which is part of the IAF 's 45 Squadron. 👓 View full article