Lockdown: Toddler's failed attempt to wake up dead mother leaves internet, conscience shaken

A toddler's vain attempt to wake up his dead mother from eternal sleep on a railway platform in Bihar 's Muzaffarpur on Wednesday presented the most poignant picture of the massive migrant tragedy unfolding across several states.A video tweeted by Sanjay Yadav, an aide to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav , shows the child walking unsteadily up to his mother's body, tugging at the blanket placed over her, and when failing to wake her up, covering his own head with it.


